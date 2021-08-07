Sharder Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $111,735.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sharder has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00850443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00099483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040438 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

