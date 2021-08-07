First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 46,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCRD. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

