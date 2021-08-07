Ethereum Meta Price Down 36.7% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $485,469.43 and approximately $633.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.