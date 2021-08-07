Grid+ Market Capitalization Reaches $10.30 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $300,245.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

