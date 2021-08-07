Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $523,750.22

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $523,750.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.52 or 0.99777528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00031090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01118994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00323715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00378546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,178,201 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.