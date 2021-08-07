Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE AEL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,645. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

