Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.65)-(0.57) EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,554,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

