DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $41.09. 2,614,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

