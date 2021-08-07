NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.