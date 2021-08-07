K21 (K21) Market Cap Reaches $11.40 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. K21 has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00848624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040179 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,348,837 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

