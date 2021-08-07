FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.12 million and $4.33 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00848624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040179 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

