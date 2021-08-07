Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $18.23. 89,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.