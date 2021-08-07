Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-$0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 290,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

