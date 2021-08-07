EasyFi (EASY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $5.77 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00006608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00850187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00099572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040376 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

