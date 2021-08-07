Homeros (HMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $4.63 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

