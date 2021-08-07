ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,056.62

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $6,056.62 and $29.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00850187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00099572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040376 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.