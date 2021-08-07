CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 178,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,626. The company has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

