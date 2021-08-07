Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.40 EPS.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 358,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,173. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

