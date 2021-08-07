NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.71 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. 3,919,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.