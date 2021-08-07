stETH (Lido) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.66 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,075.06 or 0.06981524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $160.66 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00134325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00153051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.33 or 0.99908393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.65 or 0.00800653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 745,845 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

