Dfyn Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00134325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00153051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.33 or 0.99908393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.65 or 0.00800653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,853,163 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.