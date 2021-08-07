PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 518,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,568. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.