PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 518,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,568. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
