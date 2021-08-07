Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 275,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

