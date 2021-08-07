Beam Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004825 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,236,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

