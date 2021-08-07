Frontier (FRONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.83 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $47.52 million and $67.83 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 42% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

