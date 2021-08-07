Mask Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $172.00 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00016644 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $115.28 million and $172.00 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.57 or 0.00852208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00099667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,715,236 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

