Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 444,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

