Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:ALB traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.90.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

