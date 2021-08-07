Polkacover (CVR) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $452,338.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00133424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00152642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.51 or 1.00402001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.00801638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

