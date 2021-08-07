Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Frax has a market capitalization of $258.50 million and $10.98 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 260,025,055 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

