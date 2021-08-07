Ampleforth Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.50 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $169.67 million and $14.50 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.00852511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00099786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 185,707,467 coins and its circulating supply is 134,937,115 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

