Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $165.95. 3,394,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,903. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

