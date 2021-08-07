Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $165.95. 3,394,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,903. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

