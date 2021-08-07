Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.64 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $189.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 230,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,560. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

