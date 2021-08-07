CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $27.21 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,818. CVRx has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

