CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,653,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,265. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.