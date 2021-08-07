HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%.

HCI stock traded up $17.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. 551,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.87. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $980.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.