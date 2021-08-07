CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.65

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $473,628.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00135167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00153970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,272.28 or 1.00020661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.15 or 0.00800106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,687 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

