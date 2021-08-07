InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $305,575.44 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00380323 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003299 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.26 or 0.01089535 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,635,312 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

