Ergo Market Capitalization Tops $266.29 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $8.32 or 0.00018793 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $266.29 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.90 or 0.07080164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.81 or 0.01303141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00347559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00137359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00599047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00344409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00299416 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

