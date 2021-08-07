$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,332,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

