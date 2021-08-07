Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report sales of $102.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.26 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $414.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 83,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.