Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.40 Million

Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $527.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.01 million and the highest is $527.79 million. Air Lease posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.