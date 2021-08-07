NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

NICE stock traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,744. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

