Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.14. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,137. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,795,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.