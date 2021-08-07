Comparing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 24.35% 37.29% 17.54% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for PerkinElmer and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 7 0 2.88 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.85%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PerkinElmer and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.49 $727.89 million $8.30 22.34 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

