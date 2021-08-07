Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $55.22

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $9,903.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $55.22 or 0.00124291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00861993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00100242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040662 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,653 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

