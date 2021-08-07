Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,554,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.64. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

