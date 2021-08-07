Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. 6,146,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

