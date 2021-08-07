Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 136,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71.
About Cooper-Standard
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.