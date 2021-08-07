Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 136,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

