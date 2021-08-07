Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and $345,881.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

